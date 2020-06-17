Temporary Road Closure - Stonebank Drive, Little Neston - 22-23 June

Published: 17th June 2020 09:40

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out carriageway resurfacing works.

The works, on Stonebank Drive in Little Neston, are due to commence on 22nd June 2020 and are expected to last for two days.

Diversion route:

