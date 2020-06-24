  • Bookmark this page

Temporary Road Closure - Stonebank Drive, Little Neston - 24-25 June

Published: 24th June 2020 07:25

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out carriageway resurfacing works.

The works, on Stonebank Drive in Little Neston, are due to commence on 24th June 2020 and are expected to last for two days.

 Diversion route:

Stonebank Drive

 

Comments

Steph
At 19:31 on 18th June 2020, Steph commented:
Surely it’s time Bushell Road was resurfaced,,, it’s got to be the worst surface on any road in Neston and it’s been like that for 5 - 6 years. My god it was named after a man who was awarded a VC, surely that’s good enough reasons to look after it....
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Old Timer
At 19:04 on 23rd June 2020, Old Timer commented:
The road work will start at 0800 on 24/6/20 due to unforeseen delays.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Carrie Spacey
At 07:26 on 24th June 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Thank you - I’ve amended the date above.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

