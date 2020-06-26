Temporary Road Closure - Marshlands Road & Burton Road, Neston - July 1-3

Published: 26th June 2020 13:35

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out resurfacing works.

The works, on Marshlands Road and Burton Road in Little Neston, are due to commence on 1st July 2020 and are expected to last for three days.

Marshlands Road - From Burton Road to Greenfields Drive

Burton Road - From number 59 to 73

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Diversion route:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.