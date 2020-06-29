  • Bookmark this page

Temporary Road Closure - Buggen Lane, Neston - 1-3 July

Published: 29th June 2020 14:24

Please note the following temporary road closure for safety reasons, to allow BT to carry out duct installation work.

The closure, on Buggen Lane in Neston, will commence on Wednesday 1 July and is anticipated to last for 3 days.

Diversion route:

Road closure - Buggen Lane, Neston
