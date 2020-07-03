Temporary Road Closure - Neston Road, Burton - 21-24 July
|Published: 3rd July 2020 12:06
Please note the following temporary road closure for safety reasons to enable ducting work to be carried out by BT.
The closure, on Neston Road in Burton, will commence on 21 July 2020 and is anticipated to be in place for four days.
Diversion route:
