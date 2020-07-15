Temporary Road Closure - Lees Lane and The Green, Little Neston - July 24

Published: 15th July 2020 11:55

Please note the following temporary road closure to allow Cheshire West and Chester Council to complete surface dressing works.

The closure, of Lees Lane and The Green in Little Neston, will take place on Friday 24 July and is expected to last for one day only.

Traffic will be diverted along Mellock Lane - Bendee Road - Waterford Drive and vice versa.

