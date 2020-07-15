Temporary Road Closure - Hadlow Road, Willaston - 24 July
|Published: 15th July 2020 11:57
Please note the following temporary road closure to allow Cheshire West and Chester Council to complete surface dressing works.
The closure, of Hadlow Road in Willaston, from the railway station to Neston Road, will take place on Friday 24 July and is expected to last for one day only.
Diversion route:
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.