Temporary Road Closures - Puddington Lane, August 2020
|Published: 24th July 2020 13:01
Please note there will be separate, one day road closures on Puddington Lane, CH64 for safety reasons, to enable BT works.
The closures will take place on Monday 3rd, Monday 17th and Wednesday 19th August 2020.
Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact Mike Powell on 0300 123 7036.
Diversion route:
