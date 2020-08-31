Temporary Road Closure - Leighton Road, Neston - 1 September
|Published: 31st August 2020 07:17
Please note the following temporary road closure for safety reasons to enable maintenance work by BT.
The closure, on Leighton Road in Neston, from Pinehey to the bends, commences on Tuesday 1st September and is expected to last for one day.
Diversion route:
