Temporary Road Closure - Leighton Road, Neston - 7-11 December
|Published: 25th November 2020 10:45
Please note the following temporary road closure for safety reasons to enable new connection work by BT.
The closure, on Leighton Road in Neston, commences on Monday 7 December and is expected to last for five days.
Diversion route:
