Temporary Road Closure - The Runnell, Neston - Aug 31-Sep 1
|Published: 18th August 2020 09:48
Please note the following temporary road closure notice, necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works by BT.
The closure, on The Runnell in Neston, will commence on Monday 31 August and is anticipated to last for two days.
Diversion route:
