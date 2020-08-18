Temporary Road Closures - The Runnell, Neston - Aug 2020
|Published: 18th August 2020 09:48
Please note the following temporary road closures, necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works by BT.
The closures, on The Runnell in Neston, will take place on Monday 24-28 August and Monday Aug 31 to Tues September 1.
Diversion route:
