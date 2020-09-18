Temporary Road Closure - Benty Heath Lane, Willaston - 21 Sept
|Published: 18th September 2020 09:54
Please note the following temporary road closure notice, necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works by BT.
The closure, on Benty Heath Lane in Willaston, will commence on Monday 21 September and is anticipated to last for one day.
Diversion route:
