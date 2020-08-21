Temporary Road Closure - Mudhouse Lane, Burton - 25-27 August
|Published: 21st August 2020 12:41
Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons, to enable BT to carry out excavation works.
The closure, on Mudhouse Lane in Burton, Neston, will commence on Tuesday 25 August and is anticipated to last for three days.
Diversion route:
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.