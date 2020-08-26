Temporary Road Closure - Heath Lane, Willaston - 2-4 September
|Published: 26th August 2020 12:35
Please note the following temporary road closure notice for safety reasons to enable new water connection works to be carried out by United Utilities Water.
The closure, on Heath Lane in Willaston, will commence on Wednesday 2 September and is anticipated to be for three days.
Diversion route:
