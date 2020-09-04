Temporary Road Closure - Station Road, Burton - 7-11 September
|Published: 4th September 2020 10:25
Please note the following temporary road closure notice for safety reasons to enable utility works to be carried out by BT.
The closure, on Station Road in Burton, will commence on Monday 7 September and is anticipated to last for 5 days.
Diversion route:
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.