Temporary Road Closure - West Vale, Little Neston - 15-19 October
|Published: 6th October 2020 09:23
Please note the following temporary road closure notice, necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works by BT.
The closure, on West Vale in Little Neston, will commence on Tuesday 15 October and is anticipated to last for five days.
Diversion route:
