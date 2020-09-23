Temporary Road Closure - West Vale, Little Neston - 30 September
|Published: 23rd September 2020 14:47
Please note the following temporary road closure notice, necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works by BT.
The closure, on West Vale in Little Neston, will commence on Wednesday 30 September and is anticipated to last for one day.
Diversion route:
