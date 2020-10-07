Road Closures - Willaston - 4 Weeks from 26 October

Published: 7th October 2020 12:23

Temporary road closures are due to come into force in Willaston on Monday 26 October and are likely to last for up to four weeks.

The closures are necessary for safety reasons, to enable Cable Diversion works to be carried out by SP Energy Networks.

Three roads are affected:

Mill Lane

Lydiate Lanne

Birkenhead Road



Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route maps are as follows:

Mill Lane (TRO5300)

Lydiate Lane (TRO5296)

Birkenhead Road (TRO5299)

