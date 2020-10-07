  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
James Cubbin & Sons Dispensing Chemists, Neston
"Cubbin and Sons love it"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Road Closures - Willaston - 4 Weeks from 26 October

Published: 7th October 2020 12:23

Temporary road closures are due to come into force in Willaston on Monday 26 October and are likely to last for up to four weeks.

The closures are necessary for safety reasons, to enable Cable Diversion works to be carried out by SP Energy Networks.

Three roads are affected:

  • Mill Lane
  • Lydiate Lanne
  • Birkenhead Road

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route maps are as follows:

Mill Lane (TRO5300)

Temporary road closures - Willaston

Lydiate Lane  (TRO5296)

Temporary road closures - Willaston

Birkenhead Road (TRO5299)

Temporary road closures - Willaston

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies