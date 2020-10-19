Temporary Road Closure - Buggen Lane, Neston - 27-29 October

Published: 19th October 2020 09:58

Please note the following temporary road closure notice for safety reasons to enable utility works to be carried out by Morrisons.

The closure, on Buggen Lane in Neston, will commence on Tuesday 27 October and is expected to take three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036

Diversion route:

