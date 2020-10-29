Temporary Road Closure - Well Lane, Ness - 4-6 November

Published: 29th October 2020 11:26

Please note the following temporary road closure notice which is necessary for safety reasons to enable works by BT.

The closure, on Well Lane in Ness, is scheduled to commence on Wednesday 4th November and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

