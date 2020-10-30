Temporary Overnight Road Closure - Hinderton Road, Neston - 18 November

Published: 30th October 2020 11:03

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out white lining works.

The works, on Hinderton Road in Neston, are scheduled to commence on 18th November 2020 and are expected to last for one night, from 7pm to 6am.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

The contact at Guilden Sutton is Ryan O'Rourke on Tel: 0300 1237036

Diversion:

