Temporary Road Closure - Parkgate Road, Neston - 23-25 Nov

Published: 3rd November 2020 10:00

Please note the following temporary road closure, which is necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works to be carried out by United Utilities Water.

The closure, on Parkgate Road in Neston, will commence on Monday 23 November and is expected to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion:

