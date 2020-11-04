  • Bookmark this page

Temporary Road Closure - Mill Street, Neston - 23-25 November

Published: 4th November 2020 11:26

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works to be carried out by SP Energy Networks.

The closure, on Mill Street in Neston, is scheduled to commence on 23 November 2020 and is expected to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

Roadworks - Mill Street, Neston

