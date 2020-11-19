Temporary Road Closure - Blackeys Lane, Neston - 19-20 November

Published: 19th November 2020 08:27

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out Crossing works.

The works, on Blackeys Lane in Neston, commence on Thursday 19th November 2020 and are expected to last for two days.

The diversionary route is via Breezehill Road and Raby Park Road, please follow local signage.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

The contact at Guilden Sutton is Lewis Williams on Tel: 0300 1237036.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.