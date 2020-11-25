Temporary Road Closure - Lees Lane, Neston - 2-4 December

Published: 25th November 2020 10:27

Please note the following temporary road closure notice which is necessary for safety reasons to enable BT Works.

The closure, on Lees Lane in Little Neston, commences Wednesday 2nd December and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

