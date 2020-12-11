Temporary Road Closure - Mill Street, Neston - January 5-7

Published: 11th December 2020 09:27

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable maintenance works to be carried out by United Utilities.



The closure, on Mill Street in Neston, is scheduled to commence on Tuesday 5 January and is anticipated to last for 3 days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact Mike Powell on 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.