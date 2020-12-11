Temporary Road Closure - Dunstan Lane, Willaston, 7 January
|Published: 11th December 2020 09:31
Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable maintenance works to be carried out by BT.
The one-day closure, on Dunstan Lane in Willaston, is scheduled for Thursday 7 January 2021.
Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact Mike Powell on 0300 123 7036.
Diversion route:
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.