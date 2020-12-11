Temporary Road Closure - Coastguard Lane, Parkgate - 20th December
|Published: 11th December 2020 11:04
Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works by Gallagher.
The one-day closure, on Coastguard Lane in Parkgate, is scheduled for Sunday 20th December 2020.
Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact Mike Powell on 0300 123 7036.
Diversion route:
