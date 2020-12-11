Temporary Road Closure - Buggen Lane - 5-10 January

Published: 11th December 2020 13:38

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable maintenance works to be carried out by United Utilities Water.

The works, on Buggen Lane in Neston, are scheduled to commence on Tuesday 5th January 2021 and are anticipated to take three days.

The diversionary route is via Park Street, Liverpool Road and Parkgate Road, please follow local signage and see map below.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact Mike Powell on 0300 123 7036.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.