Temporary Road Closure - Station Road, Neston - 12 January

Published: 6th January 2021 14:48

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable BT to carry out works.

The one-day closure, on Station Road in Neston, is scheduled for 12th January 2021 and is expected to last one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

