Temporary Road Closure - West Vale, Neston - 11-13 January

Published: 6th January 2021 15:07

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary, for safety reasons, to enable BT Works.

The closure, on West Vale in Neston, commences Monday 11th January and is anticipated to last for two days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

