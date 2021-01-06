Temporary Road Closure - Leighton Road, Neston - 11 January

Published: 6th January 2021 15:26

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable BT works.

The closure, on Leighton Road in Neston, commences Monday 11th January and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.