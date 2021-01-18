Temporary Road & Footway Closure - Station Road, Neston - 29 January
|Published: 18th January 2021 15:25
Please note the following temporary road and footway closure, which is necessary for safety reasons to enable bridge work to be carried out by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.
The closure, on Station Road in Neston, commences Friday 29th January and is anticipated to last for one day.
