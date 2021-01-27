  • Bookmark this page

Temporary Road Closures - Neston & Parkgate - 01-07 February

Published: 27th January 2021 11:34

Please note the following temporary road closures, which are necessary for surface treatment work.

Road Closures which commence from 1 February 2021 and each closure will last for seven days:

  • Breezehill Road, Neston - From Hinderton Road to Raby Park Road
  • Mudhouse Lane, Neston - From A540 to Pillar Croft Property
  • School Lane, Parkgate - From Mostyn Square to Coastguard Lane
  • Coastguard Lane, Parkgate - From School Lane to Mostyn Square

Alternative routes will be provided as per the signed diversion on site.

Information is also shown on the website One.Network which informs of road closures and diversion routes.

