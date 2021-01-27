Temporary Road Closures - Neston & Parkgate - 01-07 February

Published: 27th January 2021 11:34

Please note the following temporary road closures, which are necessary for surface treatment work.

Road Closures which commence from 1 February 2021 and each closure will last for seven days:

Breezehill Road, Neston - From Hinderton Road to Raby Park Road

Mudhouse Lane, Neston - From A540 to Pillar Croft Property

School Lane, Parkgate - From Mostyn Square to Coastguard Lane

Coastguard Lane, Parkgate - From School Lane to Mostyn Square

Alternative routes will be provided as per the signed diversion on site.

Information is also shown on the website One.Network which informs of road closures and diversion routes.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.