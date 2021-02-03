Temporary Road Closure - Damhead Lane, Willaston - 16-19 February

Published: 3rd February 2021 12:09

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable BT works, carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on Damhead Lane in Willaston, commences Tuesday 16 February and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

