Temporary Road Closure - Lees Lane, Little Neston - 23 February

Published: 9th February 2021 11:26

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary to enable litter picking works to be carried out by StreetCare.



The closure, on Lees Lane in Little Neston, commences Tuesday 23 February and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

