Temporary Road Closure - Hooton Green, Willaston - 10-12 February

Published: 10th February 2021 09:35

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary to enable Drainage works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Hooton Green in Willaston, commences today Wednesday 10 February and is anticipated to last for two days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.