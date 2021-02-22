Temporary Road Closure - Heath Lane, Willaston - 26 February

Published: 22nd February 2021 17:18

Please note the following temporary road closure, to enable Cheshire West and Chester Council to carry out Drainage Investigation works.



The closure, on Heath Lane, Willaston, Neston, commences Friday 26 February and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

