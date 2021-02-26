Temporary Road Closure - Damhead Lane, Neston - 8 March

Published: 26th February 2021 14:55

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons to enable BT Works and will be carried out by BT.

The closure, on Damhead Lane in Neston, commences Monday 8 March and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

