Temporary Road Closure - Puddington Lane, Neston - 7 March

Published: 26th February 2021 15:01

Please note the following temporary road closure, to clear highway defect, works to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on Puddington Lane in Neston, commences Sunday 7 March and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

