Temporary Road Closure - Lees Lane, Little Neston - 10 March

Published: 8th March 2021 10:54

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary to enable litter picking works to be carried out by StreetCare.

The closure, on Lees Lane in Little Neston, commences Wednesday 10 March and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.