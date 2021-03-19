Temporary Road Closure - The Village, Burton - 22-23 March

Published: 19th March 2021 16:15

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable filming on the highway, works to be carried out by Traffic Safety and Management.

The closure, in The Village of Burton, commences Monday 22 March and is anticipated to last for two days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

