Temporary Road Closure - Well Lane, Ness, Neston - 31March-2 April

Published: 22nd March 2021 13:43

Please note the following temporary road closure, to enable utility works and will be carried out by United Utilities Water.

The closure, on Well Lane, Ness, Neston, commences Wednesday 31 March and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

