Temporary Road Closure - Damhead Lane, Neston - 29-31 March

Published: 23rd March 2021 11:37

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Tree works, works to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on Damhead Lane, Willaston, Neston, commences Monday 29 March and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

