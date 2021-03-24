Temporary Road Closure - Old Quay Lane, Parkgate, Neston - 31 March-1 April

Published: 24th March 2021 10:27

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Carriageway Resurfacing works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, Old Quay Lane, Parkgate, Neston, commences Wednesday 31 March and is anticipated to last for two days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

