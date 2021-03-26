Temporary Road Closure - Puddington Lane, Neston - 12-16 April

Published: 26th March 2021 16:29

Please note the following temporary road closure necessary for safety reasons to enable Utility works and will be carried out by United Utilities Water.

The closure, on Puddington Lane, Puddington, Neston, commences Monday 12 April and is anticipated to last for five days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

