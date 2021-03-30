Temporary Road Closure - Puddington Lane, Neston - 31 March

Published: 30th March 2021 18:59

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable Drainage Investigation works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Puddington Lane, Puddington, Neston, commences Wednesday 31 March and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.