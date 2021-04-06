Temporary Road Closure - Mudhouse Lane in Burton, Neston - 19-21 April

Published: 6th April 2021 12:18

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable Utility works works to be carried out by United Utilities Water.

The closure, on Mudhouse Lane in Burton, Neston, commences Monday 19 April and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

