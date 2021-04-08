Temporary Road Closure - Raby Park Road, Neston - 12-13 April

Published: 8th April 2021 20:50

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable Trial Hole works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Raby Park Road, Neston, commences Monday 12 April and is anticipated to last for two days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

